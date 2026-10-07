Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Appointed as New Chief of Indian Air Force

New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday cleared the appointment of Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit as the next Chief of the Air Staff. Ashutosh Dixit will take charge as the nation's 29th Indian Air Force Chief on October 31, with his tenure lasting until December 31, 2028. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

"With the approval of the President, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff in the substantive rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of 31st October, 2026, with a tenure up to 31st December, 2028," said a government notification.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will succeed incumbent Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who superannuates on October 31, 2026.

Air Marshal Dixit is a qualified flying instructor with over 3,500 hours of flying experience and has held key operational and strategic appointments, including CISC, HQ IDS and AOC-in-C, Central Air Command. (IAF) (IANS)

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