AIUDF Serves Show Cause Notice to Vice-President Suzam Uddin Laskar

The notice further states that the MLA has allegedly been maintaining close links with rival political parties, which the leadership views as a form of anti-party activity. According to the AIUDF, such conduct has created confusion among supporters and has caused damage to the image and unity of the organisation at a crucial political moment.

Calling these alleged actions a serious breach of party principles, the Central Committee has asked Laskar to submit a written explanation within five days, clarifying his stand and showing why disciplinary measures should not be initiated against him under the party’s constitution.

The notice has been signed by AIUDF General Secretary (Administration) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed, who noted that the decision was taken after thorough internal discussions. Copies of the notice have also been sent to the party president and other senior office-bearers for further consideration.

Party insiders say the leadership is taking the matter seriously, as internal discipline and organisational strength are key priorities ahead of the upcoming political activities in the state. Whether Laskar responds within the given time frame or the party proceeds with disciplinary action remains to be seen.