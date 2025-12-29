Sculptor Nuruddin Ahmed, His Sons Bring Batadrava Cultural Project to Life

Nagaon: The Batadrava Project, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 227 crore is a sprawling tribute to the life, teachings and artistic genius of Srimanta Sankardev.
But beyond the architectural marvel and spiritual significance lies a deeply human story. Renowned sculptor Nuruddin Ahmed and his two sons, Raj Ahmed and Deep Ahmed are genius whose artistry and devotion have become the soul of his monumental endeavour.
Over two years, Nuruddin Ahmed and his sons have meticulously adorned the project’s sacred spaces, from the Guru Asana to the grand entrance gate, with intricate murals and sculptures inspired by the Bhagavata, Kirtan, and ancient manuscripts.
Their crowning achievement includes the majestic Dashavatar sculptures, each a testament to their deep research, artistic mastery, and reverence for Sankardev’s teachings.
Speaking to reporters, the 50-year veteran artist Nuruddin Ahmed shared his heartfelt reflections and sid, “I have been immersed in art for five decades, from Bhawna festivals to Durga Puja idols and pandals. But being entrusted with the Batadrava Project, at the very birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, is the greatest honor of my life. I do not follow any religion beyond art. An artist has no religion. Involving my sons in this sacred work is the truest lesson I could pass on.”
Despite being a Muslim by faith, Ahmed’s dedication to the understanding of Vaishnavite culture, through scripture, song and visual tradition exemplifies the inclusive spirit of Sankardev himself.
His work transcends boundaries, embodying the universal language of devotion, culture, and craftsmanship.
As visitors marvel at the vibrant visuals and spiritual serenity of Abirbhav Kshetra, the names Nuruddin, Raj, and Deep Ahmed echo as silent architects of a cultural renaissance, their work a bridge between faiths, generations, and the timeless soul of Assam.
It may be mentioned that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the grand Batadrava Cultural Project on Monday, near the sacred birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev at Batadrava Than. The project, now christened “Abirbhav Kshetra”, drew an awe-inspiring crowd of over 50,000 people, marking a historic milestone in the preservation of Assamese identity and Vaishnavite legacy.
The project now stands not only as a spiritual pilgrimage site but also as a living canvas of Assamese artistry.