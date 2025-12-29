Sculptor Nuruddin Ahmed, His Sons Bring Batadrava Cultural Project to Life

Nagaon: The Batadrava Project, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 227 crore is a sprawling tribute to the life, teachings and artistic genius of Srimanta Sankardev.

But beyond the architectural marvel and spiritual significance lies a deeply human story. Renowned sculptor Nuruddin Ahmed and his two sons, Raj Ahmed and Deep Ahmed are genius whose artistry and devotion have become the soul of his monumental endeavour.

Over two years, Nuruddin Ahmed and his sons have meticulously adorned the project’s sacred spaces, from the Guru Asana to the grand entrance gate, with intricate murals and sculptures inspired by the Bhagavata, Kirtan, and ancient manuscripts.