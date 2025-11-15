AKRSU Slams Assam Govt for Ignoring Koch Rajbongshis, Raises Long-Standing Demands

Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh District unit of the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) has raised several long-standing political, cultural and socio-economic demands. The organization expressed frustration against the present state government for failing to take steps to addres the concerns of the Koch Rajbongshi community.
A press conference was held by the Dibrugarh district unit of the AKRSU on Saturday at its office in Dibrugarh, where the union stated that despite the Koch Rajbongshi community’s struggles over the past 35 years for the promotion and preservation of their language, culture, tribal status, the demand for a Kamatapur state, land rights, political rights, the government has shown no sympathy towards their demands.
Further, during the press conference, the speakers highlighted that though the government had granted scheduled tribe (ST) status to the community in 1996, the status was withdrawn after six months, which they described a s a humiliation to the entire community. They demanded that the government restore ST status on the same grounds on which it was originally granted in 1996.
The AKRSU also alleged that the development councils and autonomous councils formed for the welfare of the Koch Rajbongshi community have benefitted only one or two individuals, while the community at large has not seen any development.
Moreover, the union has put forward 11 key demands:
1. Organize a tripartite meeting to resolve long-standing issues of the community.
2. Revival of separate Kamatapur state demand.
3. Granting ST status to the Koch Rajbongshi community.
4. Condemnation of the denial of rights to Koch Rajbongshis in BTR, demand for immediate issuance of land rights.
5. Respectful dialogue with KLO for peace accord.
6. Special preference to Koch Rajbongshi students and youths in education and employment sectors in both government and private institutions.
7. Establish Koch Rajbongshi language and cultural development centres in every district, and also establish Chilarai statues in museums.
8. Authorize AKRASU to issue ethnic identity certificates for Koch Rajbongshis.
9. Ensure reservation for the community in Assembly, Lok Sabha, local bodies in Upper Assam.
10. Reconstitute the Koch Rajbongshi Council with strong representation from Upper, Middle and Lower Assam.
11. Expand the Kamatapur Autonomous Council beyond undivided Goalpara to cover Koch Rajbongshi populations across Assam under a satellite administrative structure.