AKRSU Slams Assam Govt for Ignoring Koch Rajbongshis, Raises Long-Standing Demands

Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh District unit of the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) has raised several long-standing political, cultural and socio-economic demands. The organization expressed frustration against the present state government for failing to take steps to addres the concerns of the Koch Rajbongshi community.

A press conference was held by the Dibrugarh district unit of the AKRSU on Saturday at its office in Dibrugarh, where the union stated that despite the Koch Rajbongshi community’s struggles over the past 35 years for the promotion and preservation of their language, culture, tribal status, the demand for a Kamatapur state, land rights, political rights, the government has shown no sympathy towards their demands.

Further, during the press conference, the speakers highlighted that though the government had granted scheduled tribe (ST) status to the community in 1996, the status was withdrawn after six months, which they described a s a humiliation to the entire community. They demanded that the government restore ST status on the same grounds on which it was originally granted in 1996.

The AKRSU also alleged that the development councils and autonomous councils formed for the welfare of the Koch Rajbongshi community have benefitted only one or two individuals, while the community at large has not seen any development.