All-weather roads in Tea estates: Assam cabinet approves Rs 800 crore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state cabinet today approved Rs 800 crore for improving connectivity in tea gardens by constructing line roads in 800 tea gardens to ensure all-weather connectivity in the tea gardens.

To ensure the infrastructure upgrading in schools, the cabinet gave approval to upgrade 126 schools, with an allocation of Rs 8 crore to each school. With these funds, the old school buildings will be upgraded with the necessary construction work. Already, work on upgrading infrastructure is going on in 126 schools. The target is to upgrade a total of 500 schools across the state.

The cabinet also made a decision to award incentive grants to meritorious students. From this academic year, both boys and girls in schools securing more than 75% marks will receive Rs 10,000 as a one-time financial grant under the Anundoram Borooah scheme. From the next academic year, scooters will be distributed to both boy and girl students who secure more than 70% marks in higher secondary exams.

To ensure effective flood forecasting, the cabinet gave approval to guidelines for the installation and maintenance of real-time data acquisition systems. The approved guidelines will allow faster approvals at the district level for the installation of such advanced systems on the campuses of government establishments. These systems will also provide crucial hydrological data for infrastructure planning and allow intelligent agriculture and irrigation practices in the long run.

Also Read: Assam: Diarrhoea Claims 11 Lives In Tinsukia's Tongonagaon Tea Estate Since May 12 (sentinelassam.com)