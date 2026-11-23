A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA, Nov 22: Alleged illegal excavation of hills and large-scale timber smuggling along the Assam-Meghalaya border have raised serious concerns over the exploitation of natural resources in the Rani region under the East Kamrup Forest Division. The alleged activities have also brought the functioning of the forest authorities concerned under scrutiny.

According to information received, earth is being excavated from different hill areas in Meghalaya and transported to various locations in Assam, including Mirza, Palasbari and Rani. Nearly 30 trucks are reportedly involved in the transportation of excavated earth daily. Locals have alleged that these trucks operate without valid transit challans and pass through the Rani area, even in front of the Rani Range Forest Office.

The alleged illegal transportation has raised concerns about substantial revenue losses for the government. Questions have also been raised over how such a large-scale operation has allegedly continued without effective intervention from the concerned authorities.

Local residents have further alleged that the network is operating by managing certain officials at forest department beat offices and police outposts in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, located close to the Assam border. The apparent lack of action by the Meghalaya authorities and the Ri-Bhoi district administration has also become a matter of concern.

Meanwhile, illegal timber trade continues to pose another serious challenge in the Rani forest. Taking advantage of darkness, timber smugglers are allegedly transporting valuable timber from forest areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

In a recent incident, a team of forest personnel seized a Mahindra vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-GC-6328 during a late-night operation on Wednesday. According to sources, the vehicle was allegedly transporting illegally procured timber from the Kapili area, concealed beneath a layer of tree bark. The seized vehicle was subsequently brought to the Rani Range Forest Office.

However, the driver reportedly managed to escape during the operation. The seizure has raised several questions, as the Forest Department has not clearly disclosed whether illegal timber was actually recovered from beneath the tree bark. The identity of the vehicle’s owner and the exact quantity of timber allegedly involved has also remained private.

The incident has fuelled concerns among local residents, who have demanded transparency regarding the seizure and a proper investigation into the suspected timber smuggling network.

Against this backdrop, questions have also been raised over the alleged failure of the Rani Forest Range authorities under the East Kamrup Forest Division to take effective measures against illegal hill excavation and the transportation of excavated earth through the region.

Local residents have urged the forest departments of Assam and Meghalaya, along with the Ri-Bhoi district administration, to intervene immediately and launch a coordinated investigation into the alleged activities. They have demanded strict action against those involved in illegal hill excavation, transportation of earth and timber smuggling.

They have also called for a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of any officials and demanded that the details of the seized Mahindra vehicle and its contents be made public. Residents warned that continued inaction could lead to further exploitation of natural resources and substantial losses to government revenue.

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