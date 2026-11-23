STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), once regarded as the backbone of the state’s public transport system, is facing a serious financial and administrative crisis, raising concerns over the future of one of Assam’s oldest public sector institutions.

Despite owning more than 800 bighas of land, operating 760 buses and having 371 electric buses under its network, the corporation continues to struggle with mounting expenditure, underutilised assets, alleged land encroachments and the declining condition of its bus stations.

Transport Department sources revealed that ASTC recorded a cumulative gap of Rs 758.52 crore between its own revenue and expenditure during the 10 financial years — from 2016-17 to 2025-26. Expenditure exceeded revenue in every financial year during this period.

Established in 1970, ASTC has played a significant role in connecting rural and urban areas across Assam. For decades, its buses remained one of the most dependable means of public transportation, particularly for people travelling to remote and less-connected areas. However, the corporation has increasingly struggled to maintain its financial and operational strength.

Financial figures indicate the scale of ASTC’s difficulties. During 2016-17, the corporation earned Rs 117.02 crore against expenditure of Rs 194.91 crore, leaving a gap of Rs 77.89 crore. The gap stood at Rs 53.58 crore in 2017-18, Rs 38.67 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 97.82 crore in 2019-20.

In subsequent years, the difference increased to Rs 82.64 crore in 2020-21, Rs 106.53 crore in 2021-22, Rs 83.37 crore in 2022-23, Rs 109.16 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 78.41 crore in 2024-25.

During 2025-26, revenue increased significantly to Rs 252.62 crore against expenditure of Rs 283.07 crore, reducing the gap to Rs 30.45 crore.

Despite the improvement in the last financial year, the cumulative difference between revenue and expenditure over the decade remains at Rs 758.52 crore.

The corporation’s own fleet has also declined considerably over the years. In 2016, ASTC had 1,090 buses, of which 668 were operating regularly. At present, its own fleet has come down to 760 buses, with 651 operating regularly.

Meanwhile, 1,390 privately-operated buses are currently operating under the corporation’s network, highlighting the growing role of private operators in the state’s public transport system.

In an effort to modernise public transportation, ASTC has expanded its electric bus fleet. At present, 371 electric buses are operating under its network. The corporation received another 100 electric buses during 2025-26 under the Union government’s PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

A total of Rs 360.40 crore has reportedly been spent on procuring buses and establishing charging stations.

However, only 71 of the 371 electric buses are directly operated by ASTC. The remaining 300 are operated through other agencies under contractual arrangements.

The arrangement has raised questions about the financial terms of the contracts, operational expenditure and the actual revenue accruing to the corporation from the electric bus network.

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