Alleged Medical Negligence at Sribhumi Civil Hospital Sparks Public Outrage

Sribhumi: A case of alleged medical negligence at Sribhumi Civil Hospital in Assam has sparked wide outrage after a video related to the incident went viral on social media, thereby raising serious concerns about emergency healthcare services at government-run hospitals.

The individual, identified as Champak Pal, was injured in a scooter accident near AOC Point late at night. As per the family members, Pal was admitted to Sribhumi Civil Hospital in a critical condition, and he needed immediate medical attention. The hospital staff showed negligent behaviour and did not start the proper treatment, allege the family members.

Relatives of the injured man said that despite repeatedly seeking assistance, the medical staff on duty showed no urgency in treating the patient. They further said that a doctor who was present at the facility misbehaved with the attendants of the patient, which increased the agony of the attendants. They further said that the aforementioned conduct of the staff has been recorded on camera by the people present at the hospital.