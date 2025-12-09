Nagaon DC Visits Blind Cricket Champion Simu Das, Promises New Home and Land Relief

Nagaon: Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, IAS, visited the home of Simu Das today to congratulate her for being part of India’s winning team at the 2025 Women’s Blind T20 Cricket World Cup held in Sri Lanka. Simu, a resident of Kothiatoli, Nagaon, welcomed the DC as he praised her dedication, courage, and the pride she has brought to Assam and the country.
Simu has faced many challenges in her life, both physically and financially, but despite all of these, her determination has helped her rise to the international stage. Calling her an inspiration for everyone, the DC assured her of full support from the district administration.
Seeing her difficult living conditions, DC Sharma announced that Simu will receive a new house from the administration. He also spoke directly with the landowner of the place where she currently stays and ensured that her land-related issues would be resolved quickly and peacefully.
The administration’s timely support is expected to give Simu greater stability as she continues her sports journey. Her story is an example of how courage, along with community and administrative support, can help talented individuals achieve their dreams.