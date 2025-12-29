Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Cultural and Policing Projects in Assam

Guwahati:Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday undertook a day-long visit to Assam, marking a series of important inaugurations aimed at strengthening the state’s cultural heritage and modern law enforcement infrastructure. The day began with the inauguration of the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Abirbhav Kshetra at Batadrava, Nagaon, a landmark project dedicated to the life and teachings of Assam’s greatest saint and reformer, Srimanta Sankardeva.

After inaugurating the Abirbhav Kshetra, Amit Shah visited the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, where he paid homage to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and both leaders planted saplings at the memorial as a mark of respect and remembrance.

Later in the day, as part of a major step forward for modern policing in Assam, the Union Home Minister, in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, dedicated the new office building of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. Built at a project cost of Rs 111 crore, the modern complex has 10 floors (B+G+8) and is designed to support high public footfall with a strong focus on safety, security, sustainability, and public convenience. The building houses facilities such as a media interaction cell, verification unit, court hearing rooms, archives, waiting lounges, various police departments, officers’ chambers, robust MEP and HVAC systems, and a large-scale solar power installation.

Amit Shah also inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) located within the same building. Established by Guwahati Smart City Limited, the ICCC forms a key part of the city’s Intelligence City Surveillance System and is expected to enhance real-time monitoring, coordination, and responsive policing in the state capital.

In the evening, the Union Home Minister inaugurated the Jyoti–Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Guwahati, the largest auditorium in Northeast India. Constructed at a cost of Rs 291 crore, the state-of-the-art cultural complex has a seating capacity of 5,000 and is spread over about 45 bighas in the Khanapara area. The facility includes a main auditorium, a modern convention centre, five VIP suites, and a multi-level parking space for around 450 vehicles. Officials said the complex will serve as a major hub for cultural programmes, conferences, and national and international events, further strengthening Guwahati’s position as a cultural centre of the region.