Amit Shah Visits Children Benefiting from Assam’s CHD Programme

Guwahati: The Congenital Heart Disease Program in Assam has turned out to be one of its success stories in the medical arena, giving a lifeline for children born with critical heart conditions, offering hope to families who otherwise could not afford specialised treatment. This program was recently highlighted with the visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where he met around 1,000 youngsters whose lives were transformed with this program.

Reflecting on his visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on his X post, “During his visit yesterday, Amit Shah ji met with 1,000 children who got a new lease of life through our CHD Programme.”

The CHD Programme targets children aged 0-18 years from families having an annual income of less than ₹6 lakh. According to the programme, children suffering from congenital heart diseases are offered comprehensive care, including free health screening, treatment, and corrective heart surgery. The program, to ease the burden of the families, also incurs costs of air travel and the stay of the child and the guardian at the hospital to ensure that the child does not miss out due to a lack of funds.

Introduced around 15 years ago, during the tenure of Himanta Biswa Sarma as Health Minister himself, the program has managed to save the lives of over 13,000 so far. One of the key strengths of the initiative lies in the extensive partnership it holds with Narayana Health, giving the kids access to top-notch cardiologist treatment. Kids from the far-off parts of Assam get identified and undergo treatment.