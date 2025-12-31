Assam Opposition Leaders to Meet Governor over West Karbi Anglong Violence

Guwahati: A joint delegation of opposition political parties in Assam is slated to meet the Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on December 31 and submit a memorandum over the recent unrest in West Karbi Anglong district.

This comes after a high-level opposition delegation visited Kheroni and assessed the ground situation on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia confirmed that the appointment with the Governor is slated for 4 pm. He alleged that the government has failed to control the law and order situation in West Karbi Anglong due to which two persons lost their lives and several others were injured.

Saikia also added that during the meeting, the opposition will demand compensation as per rules to the families of the deceased and injured. The memorandum will also seek a proper assessment of the damage caused during the violence and relief for affected people.

Congress MLAs Shivamani Bora, Bhaskar Baruah, Diganta Barman, Wajed Ali Choudhury, Nurul Huda, Rashid Mandal, Rakibuddin Ahmed, Pradip Sarkar; CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar; Raijor Dal MLAs Akhil Gogoi; senior AJP leader Jagadish Bhuyan; senior Congress leaders Pradyut Bhuyan, Ghana Chetia, Nasir Khan, Raman Jha, Suman Kalyan Bora; West Karbi Anglong District Congress President Augustine Inghi; senior Congress spokesperson Rupak Das; Cherisma Rongpipi; Raijor Dal leader Russell Hussain; and CPI(ML) leader Bibek Das.

It may be mentioned that the delegation of opposition parties led by Debabrata Saikia visited Kheroni yesterday. After visiting the area, the opposition leaders alleged a political conspiracy behind the incident.

During the visit, the opposition leaders met the families of the deceased, Suraj Dey and Linouch Fangchu. The grieving family members shared their pain, trauma, and the difficulties they continue to face after the violent clashes. They spoke about how their loved ones lost their lives during the clash and how fear and uncertainty still remain in the area. The opposition leaders listened to the concerns of the people and held discussions with local residents to understand the reasons behind the unrest.