Anant Nag Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Murmu Urges Stars to Shun Harmful Endorsements

I would like to request the biggest stars of India to refrain from endorsing anything that may prove to be harmful to the body. The job of a star is to spread light: Murmu

Ekta Nagar: Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony here on Tuesday, with the President praising his five-decade career and describing his acting as a mix of the finest dimensions of theatre and cinema.

Murmu said she was "very pleased" to honour Nag with the highest recognition in Indian cinema and recalled that she had the opportunity to confer the Padma Bhushan on him last year.

"His acting in films presents a synthesis of the finest dimensions of theatre and cinema," the President said, adding that serious students of cinema consider his acting "natural, restrained and authentic".

She said Nag's contribution had established him as an example for artists of future generations.

She said, "Film artistes, who are extremely popular, have the huge power to influence the people of the country, especially the youth. When popular film stars talk about the importance of a disciplined lifestyle, people sit up and take notice. The people follow them. I would like to request the biggest stars of India to refrain from endorsing anything that may prove to be harmful to the body. The job of a star is to spread light".

She also expressed her wish to see more female representation in the jury panel for the National Awards, as she said, "A majority of artistes honoured today include women. Hence, the jury panel should also include women in the decision-making. It's imperative to accommodate the perspective of a woman in every aspect of life".

She went on to speak for the people at the lower-rung of the creative economy, and said that it's the responsibility of the people at the top of the food chain of creative economy to take care and be sensitive towards the labourers, small artistes, and even strugglers, who power the creative economy. (IANS)

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