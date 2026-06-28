APCB Orders Urban Bodies to Register All Bulk Waste Generators on New National Portal

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) has told all urban local bodies (ULBs) and other local authorities in the state to make sure that all eligible Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) register using the new centralised portal set up under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026.

The move follows the notification of the SWM Rules, 2026, by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), which came into force on April 1, 2026, to strengthen environmentally sound solid waste management across the country.

Under Rule 6(a) of the new rules, every BWG-including large residential complexes, commercial establishments, government offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, hotels, markets and other major waste-generating entities-is required to register with the local body concerned through the centralised portal.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has said that the online portal for BWG registration has already been operational, enabling eligible entities to register digitally.

The APCB has instructed ULBs to widely publicise the registration process, conduct awareness campaigns, identify and prepare a comprehensive inventory of BWGs, facilitate their online registration, and provide necessary assistance to institutions and establishments falling under the ambit of the new rules.

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