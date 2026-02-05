APCC Unveils Pamphlet Accusing Assam CM of Land Scams and Polarization

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) released a pamphlet with several allegations levelled against Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today. The state PCC said that they would make the pamphlet reach every nook and corner of the state.

The APCC released the pamphlet at a press meet at Rajiv Bhawan in the presence of its president, Gaurav Gogoi; AICC general secretary, Jitendra Singh; former Chhattisgarh chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel; and several Congress MPs and MLAs.

Releasing the pamphlet, Gaurav Gogoi said that the pamphlet contains allegations regarding land scams, syndicates, handing over of government lands to some particular industrialists, polarising people of the state, debt trap of the state government, etc., received from various circles and facts that Congress workers have gleaned. “We’ve also launched a website today and appealed to the people to upload allegations against the Chief Minister or his government, if they have any,” Gogoi said.

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh said that lands of Assam are now sold to big companies. “Only four or five big contractors get all government contracts, and the small ones get no work,” he said.

On the allegation of a Pakistan link, Gaurav Gogoi said, “The Chief Minister announced that he would make public details on the issue on September 10, 2025. However, he didn’t make that public. After several months, now he is going to make the findings public on February 8, 2026. If the matter is that serious, what made him wait for such a long time to make it public? Maybe he’s eyeing the ensuing election. I’ve already briefed the public about the allegations levelled against me. The public has faith in me. I’d like to repeat that it’s a flop show on the part of the government.”

