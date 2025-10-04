APDCL Milestone: Record Electricity Demand and Supply Achieved

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has created a new milestone in the state's power sector by registering its highest-ever electricity demand and supply. On September 26, 2025, the utility recorded an all-time high maximum gross demand of 2841.84 MW, of which 2811.84 MW was successfully met.

This achievement surpasses the previous record of electricity demand and supply, with 2831.86 MW demand and 2801.86 MW supplied, which was recorded on July 24, 2025.

Compared to September 2025, the maximum gross demand stood at 2809.27 MW in September 2024. However, APDCL could supply only 2645 MW. Within a year, the company improved its power supply reliability across Assam in the face of increased demand, APDCL sources said.

APDCL officials credited this performance to enhanced infrastructure, advanced load management, and better coordination with power generation and transmission companies. They stated that the narrowing gap between demand and supply highlights improved grid reliability and Assam's progress in meeting its growing energy needs.

Energy experts emphasized that while APDCL's achievement is significant, Assam still faces challenges in bridging the long-term supply-demand gap, especially with rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and festive season consumption driving up requirements.

APDCL sources power from 36 different generating stations, including its own plants (APGCL), central generating stations (CGSs), and independent power producers (IPPs). Major hydroelectric projects such as Karbi Langpi and Kopili contribute significantly, though hydro generation remains vulnerable to seasonal variations.

APDCL's own sources of power supply include Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) with a capacity of 419.85 MW. But the supply varies from day to day. For example, on October 2, 2025, APGCL generated 313.35 MW of power.

APDCL has an agreement for the supply of power from NEEPCO and other sources in the NE region amounting to 1,389 MW. Here also the supply varies. As of October 2, NEEPCO and other sources could supply APDCL with 1106 MW.

APDCL also has an agreement with the Eastern Region of the National Thermal Power Corporation ER (NTPC) for 446 MW. But, on October 2, ER (NTPC) supplied only 138 MW.

APDCL faces the challenge of getting enough power at a stable rate to meet the increased demand, which is only set to go up in the future.

