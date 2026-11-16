APGCL Seeks Approval for Rs 184.77 Crore Namrup Power Project Upgrade

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) has initiated a public consultation process on Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited’s (APGCL) proposal to invest Rs 184.77 crore in the advanced maintenance and upgrading of the 62.25-MW gas turbine unit at the Namrup Replacement Power Project (NRPP).

The proposed investment includes an Advanced Hot Gas Path Inspection (HGPI) of the GE Frame 6FA gas turbine and upgrading of its existing Mark VI control system to the Mark VIe platform. APGCL submitted the petition on August 5, 2026, seeking approval under its Capital Investment Plan for 2026–27.

According to APGCL, the gas turbine had completed 44,339 running hours as of October 23, 2026, against the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)-recommended HGPI interval of 24,000 hours. The corporation proposed undertaking Advanced HGPI at around 50,000 running hours to ensure safe and reliable operation.

APGCL claimed that the advanced technology would eliminate intermediate maintenance outages, save approximately 960 outage hours and facilitate additional generation of 94.45 million units (MU). Its cost-benefit analysis projected maintenance expenditure savings of Rs 75.24 crore and additional generation worth Rs 76.52 crore, taking the estimated total monetary benefits to Rs 151.75 crore over the comparative maintenance cycle.

The project cost of Rs 184.77 crore is proposed to be financed through debt of Rs 141.92 crore and equity of Rs 42.86 crore. APGCL estimated an additional fixed charge of Rs 26.92 crore in the first year, translating into an impact of Rs 0.39 per unit.

At a hearing on October 28, APGCL reiterated the technical necessity of the investment, stating that the existing Mark VI control system had become obsolete following the OEM’s discontinuation of its production.

However, the AERC observed that the substantial capital expenditure and its potential impact on electricity consumers required detailed regulatory scrutiny. It clarified that the admission hearing did not constitute final approval of the proposed investment.

The Commission has decided to invite objections, comments and suggestions from stakeholders and interested persons through a public notice, followed by a public hearing before taking a final decision on the petition.

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