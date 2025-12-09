APTDCL Launches a New Website and Integrated Project Monitoring System

These newly developed digital platforms are fully designed and executed by APTDCL under the Directorate of Tribal Affairs (Plains). The initiative aims to bring in more efficiency, accountability, and accessibility in implementing and monitoring the development projects targeted at tribal communities.

The officials stated that the IPMS would facilitate the smooth tracking of projects, provide real-time data availability, and reduce delays in execution by enhancing coordination among departments. At the same time, the website offers citizens and stakeholders easy access to the list of schemes, project details, updates, and necessary information relevant to the welfare of tribals.