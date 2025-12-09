APTDCL Launches a New Website and Integrated Project Monitoring System

Guwahati: In a significant move to enhance digital governance and transparency in tribal welfare programmes, the Assam Plains Tribes Development Corporation Limited (APTDCL) launched its new official website (aptdcl.in), along with the Integrated Project Monitoring System (IPMS) at Janata Bhawan. The launch event was graced by Smt. L. S. Changsan, Additional Chief Secretary, TA (P), Government of Assam.
These newly developed digital platforms are fully designed and executed by APTDCL under the Directorate of Tribal Affairs (Plains). The initiative aims to bring in more efficiency, accountability, and accessibility in implementing and monitoring the development projects targeted at tribal communities.
The officials stated that the IPMS would facilitate the smooth tracking of projects, provide real-time data availability, and reduce delays in execution by enhancing coordination among departments. At the same time, the website offers citizens and stakeholders easy access to the list of schemes, project details, updates, and necessary information relevant to the welfare of tribals.
Speaking at the launch, officials highlighted that this alignment fits perfectly with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently emphasised building a digitally empowered society and enhancing last-mile delivery of government schemes. Intertwining technology into governance, the initiative is expected to set a new benchmark in transparent, people-centric administration.