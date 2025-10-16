APW President Blames DSP for Baksa Chaos, Demands Suspension

Baksa: Assam Public Works (APW) President Abhijit Sharma on Thursday held Baksa Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gitartha Dev Sarma responsible for the unrest that broke out outside Baksa district jail on Wednesday. The incident occurred when a large crowd gathered to protest as Shyamkanu Mahanta and four other accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought to the jail to serve their judicial remand.

According to Sharma, the DSP ordered a lathi charge on protesters who were only shouting slogans against the alleged VIP treatment of the accused. “The situation in Baksa will only improve once DSP Gitartha Dev Sarma is suspended,” Sharma said, alleging misuse of police authority during the incident.

He further questioned the officer’s appointment, citing that his role had earlier been mentioned in the Justice (R) Biplab Sarma Report on the APSC cash-for-jobs scam.

The APW President urged the Assam government to initiate immediate disciplinary action and ensure transparency and accountability in police operations related to the high-profile case.