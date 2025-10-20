Artist Robin Borah Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg with Buddhist-Inspired Portrait

Guwahati: Artist Robin Borah, moved by Zubeen Garg’s admiration for Buddhism, created a heartfelt portrait of the late music icon as a tribute to his spiritual essence and artistic legacy.

The painting was presented to Garima Saikia Garg and Dr. Palme Borthakur, Zubeen’s wife and sister respectively, during a quiet remembrance gathering on Sunday, October 19, which marks the one-month death anniversary of the celebrated singer at his cremation site in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur.

The artwork, infused with serene Buddhist symbolism, reflects Zubeen’s introspective side, the one that sought peace compassion, and balance through faith and creativity.

Those present described the moment as both emotional and uplifiting, a gentle reminder that while Zubeen Garg is no longer here in person, his spirit continues to inspire through art, music, and memory.