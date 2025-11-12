Blast Aftermath: Assam Intensifies Security After Delhi Blasts, CM Warns Terror Promoters

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly condemned the devastating bomb blasts in Delhi, describing them as part of a “major planned operation” aimed at destabilising the nation. The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and praised the swift response of Delhi Police and intelligence agencies.

CM Sarma revealed that large quantities of explosive materials were recently seized from a doctor in Assam during a joint operation by police and intelligence units, indicating possible terror links beyond Delhi. He said such recoveries highlight the urgent need for stronger vigilance and inter-state coordination to counter emerging threats.

Expressing serious concern over reports that a few individuals in Assam had celebrated the Delhi incident on social media, the Chief Minister directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to identify and investigate those responsible. He warned that anyone found promoting, endorsing, or sympathising with acts of terrorism—directly or indirectly—would face stringent legal action under relevant laws.

CM Sarma also appealed to citizens to maintain peace, uphold national unity, and remain alert to any suspicious activity. “Terrorism has no religion or community. It is a threat to humanity, and we must stand together against it,” he stated.

Authorities have since intensified cyber monitoring and security measures across Assam to ensure no anti-national elements exploit the situation for propaganda or unrest.