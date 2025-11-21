Traffic Restrictions Announced in Guwahati Ahead of India-South Africa 2nd Test in Barsapara

Guwahati: The Guwahati Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the city ahead of the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa, scheduled to be held from November 22 to 26 at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, Barsapara. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) announced that the measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of vulnerable road users and ensuring seamless movement for emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders, and school buses.

According to the advisory, all commercial goods carriers and slow-moving vehicles will be barred from using major roads such as B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora-Bharalu Path, Rajib Gandhi Path, F.A. Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari–G.M.C. Road, and Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay Road between 6 AM and 6 PM.

Several roads will operate as one-way during match hours. A.K. Azad Road will remain one-way from Lalganesh Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali from 6 AM onward, with vehicles without car passes redirected towards Hayat Hospital. Similarly, Kula Basumatary Road will be one-way from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali exclusively for vehicles carrying car passes.

Vehicles with drop-off passes have been instructed to drop passengers at Barsapara or Dhirenpara Tiniali and then move to designated parking locations. Additionally, Mora Bharalu Road will be closed from both ends, while movement on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will be restricted to vehicles coming from NH-27, which will then be diverted via Ganeshpara Tiniali.

Parking restrictions will be in effect on key stretches of Kula Basumatary Road, A.K. Azad Road, and parts of A.K. Dev Road. Limited single-side parallel parking will be allowed from Champabati High School to Garchuk on A.K. Dev Road, and from Dakhingaon Tiniali to NEF College on Kanaklata Path.

For VIP pass holders, vehicles entering through Gate No. 1B of the stadium will not be allowed to exit until the end of play. Post-match, vehicles may leave via Barsapara or Dhirenpara Tiniali, although entry into Kula Basumatary Road will remain restricted during the dispersal period.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel in advance and follow all traffic instructions to avoid inconvenience during the Test match days.