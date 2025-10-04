Arunachal University Professor Held on Alleged Sexual Assault Charges

Namsai: A faculty member of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) has been arrested following allegations of sexually assaulting a female student off campus.

The accused, Prasenjit Das, was taken into custody after the student lodged a formal complaint at Namsai Police Station on 17 September. He has since been remanded to judicial custody.

In response, the university announced that Das’s services had been terminated with immediate effect, while assuring the survivor full academic support to ensure her studies remain unaffected.

The case has sparked strong reactions locally, with the Tai Khamti Youth Organisation (TKYO) demanding strict punishment and pressing the university to safeguard the student’s interests.

The arrest has renewed calls for stricter accountability and safer learning environments within higher education institutions in the region.