Breaking: CID Changes Officer Amid Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: In a notable administrative move during the ongoing investigation into the sudden death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has replaced Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jayanta Barman. Upen Kalita has assumed the role with immediate effect.

Although officials have not directly linked the transfer to the high-profile probe, the timing has drawn significant media and public attention. The CID continues its active investigation, emphasising its commitment to a thorough and transparent inquiry.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the case remains under close scrutiny.