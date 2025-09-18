Rickshaw Puller Allegedly Sexually Assaults Schoolgirl in Guwahati’s Rajgarh

Guwahati- A rickshaw puller has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in the Rajgarh area of the city, an incident that took place in front of her residence and was captured on CCTV.

According to police, the incident occurred during the recent floods when the girl returned home and entered through her gate. CCTV footage shows the accused, identified as Mohoruddin Sheikh from Bilasipara, following her and allegedly attempting the assault.

The girl’s family lodged a complaint at Chandmari Police Station, following which a case was registered. Based on the footage, police tracked down and arrested Sheikh from the Railway Colony area of Bamunimaidam.

Officials said further investigation is underway. The arrest has sparked concern over safety in residential localities of Guwahati, especially for minors during flood-related disruptions.