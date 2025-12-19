Arunachali Youths Allegedly Attack Assamese Family; Father-Son Critically Injured

Lakhimpur: The situation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border turned tense after an Assamese family was allegedly attacked late on Thursday night. The incident occurred at Sesa Rajgarh in Lakhimpur’s Narayanpur.

As per reports, the Assamese family was allegedly attacked by a group of youths, reportedly from Arunachal Pradesh. The group of youths arrived at a person named Basanta Bora’s shop at night and demanded it be opened. When Bora refused, the group allegedly assaulted him and his son and vandalised the business premises.

Basanta Bora reportedly sustained serious facial injuries, while his son suffered severe head injuries, requiring 17 stitches. Both were initially admitted to Dholpur Hospital and later referred to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

Further, Basanta Bora’s wife has lodged an FIR at the Simaluguri Police Outpost, seeking action against those responsible. Authorities have begun investigating the incident, and tensions remain high in the area.

Narrating the incident, Basanta Bora’s wife said, “At around 10 pm yesterday, few men came to our shop. They demanded opening the shop but since it was late we had closed it. So, since we denied, they started to forcefully vandalize our store. We came out and tried to convince them a lot but failed. They destroyed everything inside. After that, they started to attack my husband. When our son tried to save his father, they mercilessly attacked him too. They even went on to beat my daughter. Both my husband and husband were grievously injured. They are undergoing treatment now.”