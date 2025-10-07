Assam: Amritprabha Mahanta’s Brother and Sister-In-Law Seen at CID Office

Guwahati: Singer Amritprabha Mahanta, who was arrested by the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), was visited by her brother Nishad Mahanta and his wife at the CID office.
According to reports, the family members arrived to deliver a change of clothes for Amritprabha, who is currently in CID custody following her arrest on October 2, along with bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami.
Both individuals were detained after hours of questioning and have since been charged under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.
The CID has intensified its probe into the circumstances surrounding the sudden demise of music icon Zubeen Garg, a loss that has sent shockwaves across Assam and beyond. While no official statement was made by the family during their visit, sources confirm the singer remains in custody as the investigation continues.