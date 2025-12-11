ASCSK Urges BTC Chief to Approve Posts for Sanitation Workers

Bijni: Assam State Commission for Safai Karamcharis (ASCSK) member Bhim Basfore addressed a press conference at the Bijni Press Club, where he raised several concerns regarding the status and welfare of sanitation workers under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
Basfore said, "The posts of many sanitation workers serving in various BTC government departments have not yet been formally approved. He urged BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary to take immediate steps to regularise these posts, noting that workers have been serving for years without proper recognition of their positions”.
He further highlighted that no government housing has been built so far in the Harijan Colony under BTC. Basfore appealed to the BTC administration to construct housing units for at least 30 Harijan families in Bijni, who continue to live in difficult conditions.
The Commission member also stressed the need to conduct interviews for vacant posts in different BTC departments and demanded that 80 % of these jobs be reserved for sanitation workers, in line with their longstanding service to the region.
Additionally, Basfore called on the BTC government to increase the wages of sanitation workers, pointing out that their current pay does not reflect the nature and importance of their work.
He said the Commission will continue to raise these issues until the workers receive the dignity, security, and benefits they deserve.