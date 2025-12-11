ASCSK Urges BTC Chief to Approve Posts for Sanitation Workers

Bijni: Assam State Commission for Safai Karamcharis (ASCSK) member Bhim Basfore addressed a press conference at the Bijni Press Club, where he raised several concerns regarding the status and welfare of sanitation workers under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Basfore said, "The posts of many sanitation workers serving in various BTC government departments have not yet been formally approved. He urged BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary to take immediate steps to regularise these posts, noting that workers have been serving for years without proper recognition of their positions”.

He further highlighted that no government housing has been built so far in the Harijan Colony under BTC. Basfore appealed to the BTC administration to construct housing units for at least 30 Harijan families in Bijni, who continue to live in difficult conditions.