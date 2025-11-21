ASEB FC Marches Into Independence Day Cup Final; Set To Face Chadar Hills FC on Nov 22

In the second half, ASEB continued to create chances and eventually sealed the match when Hiteshwar Hazarika added the third goal. Trinayan Sangha made several attempts to return to the game but failed to break ASEB’s solid defence.

The other semi-final, played yesterday at the Jajari playground, saw Manipur’s Chadar Hills FC edge past Global FC with a narrow 1–0 win. Robinsen scored the match-winning goal in the 66th minute, sending the Manipur side into the prestigious final.

Both teams are in strong form, and the stage is now set for a thrilling final on November 22 at the historic Nurul Amin Stadium in Nagaon. Football fans across Assam and Manipur are eagerly waiting for the clash, as the tournament remains one of the oldest and most respected competitions in the region, dating back to 1947. The championship match promises excitement, rivalry, and a fitting end to this year’s Independence Day Cup.