Massive Fire Breaks Out in Biswanath’s Lahorijan; Two Shops Destroyed

Biswanath: A devastating fire broke out late on Tuesday night at the Lahorijan Centre in Monabari of Biswanath district, completely destroying two business establishments, Mahabir Medical and Mahabir Hardware. The incident created panic in the area as the blaze rapidly engulfed both shops before fire tenders could reach the spot.

According to shop owner Debashish Mukherjee, the fire erupted shortly after he had closed the shops and returned home. “I had just reached home when I received the news that both my shops were on fire. I assume the incident occurred at around 8:30 PM,” he said. Mukherjee added that the extent of the damage is still unclear, though initial estimates suggest losses running into several lakhs of rupees.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and worked tirelessly to bring the flames under control. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. However, most of the stored goods, equipment and property were completely burnt to ashes.

This is the second time a fire has broken out in these shops, with both incidents suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Locals expressed concern over the recurring electrical issues in the area.

Jinjia Police reached the scene soon after and took control of the situation. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire, though officials have not confirmed anything so far.