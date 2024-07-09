Asom Sattra Mahasabha seeks protection of xatras from erosion

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Asom Sattra Mahasabha (ASM) appealed to the state government to protect the xatras vulnerable to erosion, as many xatras are facing threats of erosion by rivers near which they are situated. The Mahasabha also pointed out that many people are not getting adequate relief materials during the present waves of floods that have devastated a large part of the state.

Speaking with The Sentinel, the general secretary of the ASM, Kusum Kumar Mahanta, said, “The floods have not only affected a large section of the people, but erosion by flood waters has also posed a threat to many xatras. The Baithaputa Xatra in Barpeta district, situated on the banks of the Brahmaputra, is being greatly threatened by the high level of water in the river, and some areas near the xatra have already been eroded. This xatra is renowned for being established by Mahapurush Srimanta Madhabdev. Another xatra, the Bahari Xatra, also located in Barpeta district, is also being greatly threatened by erosion. An embankment near the famous Auniati Xatra in Majuli was breached a few days ago. Xatras are the custodians of the Vaishnavite faith, and it is the duty of the state government to protect them from erosion. Scientific methods should be adopted to tackle the menace of erosion in the state, as a big chunk of the land area has already been washed away.”

Mahanta further said, “We have noticed that some relief camps set up by the authorities are facing a lack of proper rations. Thousands of people are taking shelter in these camps, and their welfare is in the hands of the government. We request that the government provide adequate rations and other materials necessary for their survival. In many places, the books of the children have been washed away or damaged by the flood waters. We appeal to the state government to provide them new books free of charge so that their education is not affected.”

Mahanta also appealed to members of the Mahasabha to extend a helping hand to the flood-affected people.

Also Read: Assam: Xatradhikar of Auniati Xatra sends SOS to Dispur on Majuli floods (sentinelassam.com)