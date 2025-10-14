Locals Bust Gambling Den in Ramkrishnanagar; Four Held Including Govt Staff

Karimganj: In a late-night crackdown, four individuals, including a government employee, were arrested from an alleged gambling den at Ramkrishnanagar following a raid initiated by vigilant locals.

According to sources, illegal gambling and other antisocial activities had been ongoing for months at the residence of one Amit Ghosh. Acting on suspicion, residents surrounded the house on Sunday night and discovered several men engaged in gambling and alcohol consumption. While some managed to flee, four suspects were caught after a brief chase and handed over to police.

The arrested have been identified as Prakash Chakachap, senior clerk at the Ramkrishnanagar Circle Officer’s office, R.N. Chiak, Madhai Ghosh, Abdul Jalil, and Amit Ghosh, the homeowner. Police also seized several vehicles believed to be connected with the activity.

The incident has sparked strong public outrage, with locals accusing the police of negligence despite repeated complaints about illicit gambling in the area. Authorities have assured that a detailed investigation is underway and that strict action will be taken against those involved.