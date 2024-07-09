Centre released Rs 107 crore to Army and CAPFs for Northeast civic programme

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Centre has released an amount of Rs 107.69 crore for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Army for the civic action programme in the North Eastern states during the period from the financial year 2015-16 to 2023-24. This was revealed in a recent report from the North East Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In order to win the hearts of the local populace and boost the image of the armed forces among the common people, the Army and CAPFs conduct Civic Action Programme in the North Eastern States. Under this programme, various welfare and developmental activities are undertaken, like the holding of medical camps, sanitation drives, sports meet, distribution of study material to children, minor repairs to school buildings, roads, bridges, and the running of adult education centres, etc.

According to the report, the funds were released for BSF, CRPF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, and the Army. Except for the Army, the remaining security forces are included in the CAPF.

The report gave a breakdown of the funds released year-wise for the combined CAPF and Army. In the year 2015-16—Rs 10 crore, in FY 2016-17—Rs 10 crore, in 2017-18—Rs 12 crore, 2018-19—Rs 12 crore, 2019-20—Rs 13 crore, 2020-21—Rs 13 crore, 2021-22—Rs 15 crore, 2022-23—Rs 12.50 crore, and 2023-24—Rs 10.19 crore (up to December 31, 2023).

Of the total released amount of Rs 107.69 crore, the lion’s share went to Assam Rifles, with Rs 32.73 crore released to the paramilitary force.

The Civic Action Programme, also known as civic action project is a type of operation designed to assist an area by using the capabilities and resources of a military force or civilian organization to conduct long-term programmes or short-term projects.

Also Read: Amarnath yatra: Army averts major mishap on National Highway 44 (sentinelassam.com)