Assam: 186 Hectares of Land Eroded in 4 Months

Thousands of people in 86 revenue circles affected in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Rivers of Assam have gobbled up over 186 hectares of land in 24 districts in the past four months in 2024. The figure speaks volumes about the severe nature of erosion the state has been experiencing for years and on.

A satellite survey conducted by the Environment and Forest Department, Assam, last year also revealed that various rivers eroded 123 sq. km of land in the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in the past few decades. According to the latest survey conducted by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, this year various districts in the state suffered erosion, besides floods.

From May to August this year, the state lost 186.41 hectares of land due to erosion in 24 districts. The worst affected in erosion this year are Jonai, Sissiborgaon, and Gogamukh revenue circles in the Dhemaji district. The district lost 41.64 hectares of land in erosion in four months this year, affecting 387 people. Following Dhemaji is Dhubri district, with the loss of 33.22 hectares of land, affecting as many as eight revenue circles and 638 people. The third worst erosion-affected district is Bongaigaon, with the loss of 22.58 hectares of land, affecting 1,084 people.

The other affected districts are Dibrugarh (12.98 hectares), Golaghat (16.31 hectares), Biswanath (2.79 hectares), Baksa (0.23 hectares), Hailakandi (0.16 hectares), Tinsukia (5.72 hectares), Lakhimpur (10.23 hectares), South Salmara (0.80 hectares), Nalbari (1.42 hectares), Sonitpur (0.81 hectares), Kamrup (2.62 hectares), Hojai (11.60 hectares), Kokrajhar (0.27 hectares), Udalguri (0.97 hectares), Majuli (0.16 hectares), Tamulpur (3.42 hectares), Darrang (1.89 hectares), Nagaon (10.10 hectares), Karbi Anglong (2.52 hectares), Bajali (0.56 hectares), and Chirang (3.28 hectares).

As many as 4,424 people in 86 revenue circles have been affected due to erosion in the state in the past four months.

Also read: Assam: Massive erosion poses threat to 16 families of Halmara village in Golaghat District (sentinelassam.com)