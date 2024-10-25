Assam: 2,284 bighas of tea estates lands of state converted for commercial use

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Availing the relaxation benefits on tea garden lands offered by the Assam government, as many as 17 tea estates (TEs) of the state have already converted 2,284 bighas of land for commercial use. The latest amendment to tea garden lands allows TEs to convert a maximum of five percent of their total garden areas for commercial purposes.

According to information, the 17 tea estates and the areas lands converted for commercial use are: 54 bigha, three katha, and 17 lessas by British Assam Chah Co. Ltd.; 22 bigha, and four lessas by Rajgarh TE; four bigha, two katha, and 17 lessas by Korangani TE; 20 bigha, three katha, and five lessas Nilmoni TE; 10 bigha, three katha, and two lessas Sarujoni TE; 40 bigha, one, and eight lessas by Tingkhong TE; 23 bigha, one katha, and 18 lessas by Tiniali TE; seven bigha, four katha, and 11 lessas by Ouphulia TE; 26 bigha, one katha, and two lessas by Dirai TE; seven bigha, two katha, and 15 lessas by Diksam TE; 18 bigha, and 19 lessas by Salmari TE; 40 bigha, two katha, and two lessas by Kenduguri TE; seven bigha, four katha, and 19 lessas by Diraibam TE; 36 bigha, two katha, and three lessas by Joonktoli TE; five bigha, three katha, and four lessas by Parbatipur TE; nine bigha, four katha, and 11 lessas by Longboi TE; and 1,954 bigha, and 12 lessas by Jamirah TE.

The amendment to Section 4 in sub-section 2 of the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1956 says, "Subject to maximum five percent of total garden area, which tea gardens are allowed to retain under the provisions of this Act, may be used for the following purposes: (a) promotion of eco-friendly tea tourism; (b) cultivation of agricultural crops, which include cash crops, horticultural crops, floriculture, medicinal plants, agar wood, sandalwood, and bamboo; (c) animal husbandry and fisheries; (d) green power and non-conventional energy resources; (e) social infrastructure and services, which include wellness centres, schools, colleges, universities, medical, nursing, paramedical institutions, cultural and recreational exhibition centres, and government offices that could be set up by the Tea Garden Authority or a government entity; and (f) food processing, blending and packaging units."

