Assam: 38 bighas cleared in Bhakatgaon VGR in Nagaon district

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following an order from the Gauhati High Court issued recently, the Assam government freed 38 bighas of Bhakatgaon VGR land in the Nagaon district from encroachers.

This was stated today by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media. Lauding the government machinery behind the eviction drive, the CM said in colourful language in a post on his Facebook page, "Our intense campaign against eviction continues... Recently, a total of 38 acres of government land occupants of different places in Nagaon was evicted. In this eviction mission, more than 212 illegally constructed residences were destroyed. In the future, our mission will be more intense...Engine hot, work religion ~ everything else is fine!...The JCBs rolled in and cleared 38 bighas of Bhakatgaon VGR and freed Rupahi river banks from illegal encroachers like true pros...Assam's law & order = full on turbo mode".

Incidentally, the Gauhati High Court on December 2 had passed an order in a public interest litigation (PIL), directing the district authorities in Nagaon to carry out an eviction drive on the same lands after a budget allocation was made to cover the cost of such an eviction drive.

Regarding the PIL in question (PIL/35/2025), the petitioner had filed the same to protect public land from large-scale illegal encroachment. According to the petitioner, 76 families have illegally occupied 18 bighas of government grazing reserve land out of 38 bighas by constructing houses, shops and ponds. The petitioner's case is that the acts committed by these encroachers have been confirmed by official reports submitted by Lot Mondals and the Circle Officer, Samaguri Revenue Circle.

An additional affidavit was filed by the Additional District Commissioner, Revenue Department, Nagaon, on September 22, 2025, to the effect that a process has been initiated for removal of the encroachers as per the report of the Circle Officer, Samaguri Revenue Circle, regarding encroachment of government land at village Rupahi Bhakat Gaon under Khatual Mouza. The Circle Officer, Samaguri, also submitted an eviction plan and estimate with an estimated value of Rs 2,34,500 to the Addl. Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Revenue & DM Department, seeking approval for a grant of budget against the estimated amount for taking steps to evict the encroachers.

Subsequently, the State Government communicated vide letter dated November 2, 2025, a budget allocation of Rs. 135.95869 lakh for the financial year 2025-26 for conducting eviction drives in the Nagaon District, including the area covered in the present PIL.

Taking cognizance of the above letter, the High Court closed the PIL with the view that "the process for eviction should be started off in right earnest by the competent authority in accordance with law".

Also read: Peaceful eviction drive clears 38 bighas of encroached land