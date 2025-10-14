Assam : ₹4,000-Crore Rural Connectivity Mission to Transform Rural Assam

Officials stated that the project will prioritise rural and remote areas, ensuring year-round road access even during monsoons, when travel often becomes difficult. The upgraded bridges will link farmers to markets, children to schools, and families to essential services, laying the foundation for sustainable and inclusive development.

By investing in critical infrastructure, Assam is poised to witness a new era of rural growth, opportunity, and prosperity, one that connects people, strengthens livelihoods, and builds a stronger, more united state.