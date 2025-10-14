Assam : ₹4,000-Crore Rural Connectivity Mission to Transform Rural Assam

Top Headlines

Over 1,100 bridges to be built, repaired, and strengthened across rural Assam to ensure all-weather connectivity and boost inclusive growth.
Image of the Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program Poster
Guwahati : In a major step towards empowering rural Assam, the state government has unveiled an ambitious ₹4,000-crore infrastructure investment aimed at revolutionising connectivity across the region. The initiative envisions the construction, repair, and strengthening of more than 1,100 bridges, a move set to transform accessibility and mobility for lakhs of villagers.

Officials stated that the project will prioritise rural and remote areas, ensuring year-round road access even during monsoons, when travel often becomes difficult. The upgraded bridges will link farmers to markets, children to schools, and families to essential services, laying the foundation for sustainable and inclusive development.

By investing in critical infrastructure, Assam is poised to witness a new era of rural growth, opportunity, and prosperity, one that connects people, strengthens livelihoods, and builds a stronger, more united state. 

