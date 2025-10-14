Morigaon District Day: Celebrating the Spirit of Unity, Heritage, and Hope

Morigaon: On the auspicious occasion of Morigaon District Day, A heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Morigaon. This day stands as a proud reminder of the district’s rich history, cultural heritage, and remarkable journey of growth and development.
Morigaon has long been known for its resilient people, vibrant traditions, and deep-rooted values. The district’s contributions in the fields of education, agriculture, art, and social harmony continue to inspire the entire state of Assam.
On this special day, residents celebrate not only how far Morigaon has come but also how united it remains in its vision for the future. The district’s story is one of resilience, compassion, and hope, a reminder that true progress begins with the people.
May the people of Morigaon continue to move forward with peace, harmony, and determination, upholding the ideals that make this district a true pride of Assam.