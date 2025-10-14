Morigaon District Day: Celebrating the Spirit of Unity, Heritage, and Hope

Morigaon: On the auspicious occasion of Morigaon District Day, A heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Morigaon. This day stands as a proud reminder of the district’s rich history, cultural heritage, and remarkable journey of growth and development.

Morigaon has long been known for its resilient people, vibrant traditions, and deep-rooted values. The district’s contributions in the fields of education, agriculture, art, and social harmony continue to inspire the entire state of Assam.