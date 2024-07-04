Assam: A tragic tale of a flood-ravaged family in Majuli

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: This is the story of a courageous man on the river island of Majuli who lost everything he possessed but only managed to save himself and his family on a country boat just as the raging waters of the Brahmaputra engulfed his house at dusk on July 1. Having escaped certain death from the floods with nothing but the clothes on their backs, all he is left with now are the four other members of his family to call his own.

It was during the second wave of floods to hit the state that an embankment of the river Brahmaputra at Jugnidhari near the Auniati Xatra in Majuli was suddenly breached by the surging waters at around 6.30 p.m. on July 1, 2024. The flood waters arrived so suddenly and with such force that the 50-something old Bhaikon Bherua, a daily wage labourer, had only time to get hold of a country boat and pile himself and the rest of his family on it before his precious house on the banks of the mighty river was washed away by the raging flood waters. He watched helplessly and dumbstruck as all of his possessions—the livestock and everything inside the cottage—disappeared in an instant. His family, including his wife, one son, and two daughters, huddled together as he rowed the boat to safety. The memory of the short scene during which his house was swept away still brings tears to the eyes of Bherua and his family.

According to some local villagers, the waters of the Brahmaputra started rising above the normal level on the morning of June 30. By early the next day, the water level had reached ominous proportions. Bherua’s house was located adjacent to the Jugnidhari-Kamalabari-Guwalgaon-Pohumora road-cum-embankment in Majuli. Having seen the water level rise dangerously, Bherua thought of saving his cows and goats and loaded them onto a corrugated iron sheet in the evening of July 1. During this time, he noticed the water level rising even more, and he took a country boat and was rowing towards the embankment when it was suddenly breached and the raging water current swept his boat away. He barely managed to save himself by jumping off it onto the embankment. He feared his house would be swept away next, and he started shouting for help. His neighbours lent him a country boat, which he rowed furiously towards his house. His family, alerted of the impending disaster, jumped onto the small boat, and Bherua rowed them to safety, but not before witnessing the tear-jerking scene of his house being swept away by the merciless water current moments later.

Later, while talking to media people, he said he still does not know how he managed to gather the strength to row the boat with his family. He recalled how he tried to row forward, but the water current dragged the boat backward. He thanked God for lending him the strength to save himself and his family.

In the fearsome dusk of that fateful day, a total of four families had their houses swept away by the flood waters. They had seen floods their entire lives, as it is an annual occurrence on the river island of Majuli, but this time it was the worst they had ever experienced. The families are now subsisting on the help extended by the people of Majuli, local organizations and Auniati Xatra. They have been provided clothes, food, shelter, and monetary assistance in this dire time of their lives.

On hearing of the disaster, state Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the area on Wednesday and assured the people that the breached embankment would be repaired within 15 days. He also assured assistance to the families who have lost their lives’ possessions in the floods.

