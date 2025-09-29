Assam: AASU Launches Statewide Campaign Demanding Justice for Late Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has launched a statewide campaign demanding justice for the untimely death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg. Under the banner of #JusticeForZubeen, AASU members have put up posters and hoardings featuring Garg’s image and tributes from fans at prominent locations across Assam, including Guwahati, Dergaon, Morigaon, Chandrapur, Hawli, Golaghat, Bordoloni, Borpothar, Silapathar, Dhemaji, Jonai, Tinsukia, Doomdooma, Kokrajhar, Bokajan, Bijni, Jinjia, and Nagaon.

AASU leaders described the initiative as both a tribute to Garg’s enduring legacy and a public effort to ensure a transparent investigation. They appealed to citizens, artists, and fans to support the cause.

Zubeen Garg, known as the “Voice of Assam,” touched generations with his music and social activism. His sudden death has sparked widespread grief and intensified public calls for accountability.

Meanwhile, Assam’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are conducting a detailed probe. Several individuals, including actor Nishita Goswami, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and manager Siddhartha Sharma, have been summoned for questioning. Investigations include multiple FIRs, raids, forensic examinations, and scrutiny of financial and documentary records connected to Garg’s recent trip to Singapore, where he passed away.

While initial findings suggest Nishita Goswami’s role is primarily informational, SIT is exploring all angles, including possible negligence or foul play. Responding to growing public pressure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that the case may be escalated to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if SIT’s findings are deemed unsatisfactory.