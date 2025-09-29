Foundation stone for Zubeen Garg’s statue laid in Bokakhat, unveiling on October 23

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Foundation stone for a full-size statue of Zubeen Garg has been laid in Bokakhat. The initiative to build the statue of the beloved artist has been taken by former Bokakhat MLA and President of the Bokakhat Nirman Gut, Jiten Gogoi.

The statue is set to be completed and unveiled on October 23. Following the land-worship ritual on September 23 and the preparation of the foundation site, the foundation stone was formally laid on Sunday.

The ceremony began with the lighting of lamps by Suwarna Saikia Bordoloi, President of the Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, along with other members and officials from various organizations. Jiten Gogoi himself participated by holding the trowel and pouring the foundation mixture.

While the initial construction work will be done by local artistes, the final finishing touches will be carried out by artistes from Kolkata and Jaipur.

On October 23, along with the unveiling of this statue, the first monthly death anniversary ritual (Adya Shraddha) of the artiste will also be observed.

