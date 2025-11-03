Assam: Amguri Nabanirman Samitee Lodges Complaint to ED against GMDA

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS) has lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) seeking action against erring officials and persons involved in the ‘misappropriation of government funds’ in the implementation of various schemes under GMDA (Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority) from 2009 to 2014.

ANS president Diganta Saikia lodged the complaint based on the audit report of the Principal Accountant General, Assam, that mentioned financial irregularities like extra expenditure amounting to Rs 105 crore due to the exorbitantly higher rate for the supply of pipes, an extra expenditure of Rs 4.45 crore as a consultancy charge, undue financial benefits of Rs 29.68 crore to contractors against security for the equivalent amount, leading to the loss of interest of Rs 1.32 crore, etc. until 2014.

According to the ANS complaint, rampant corruption by the GMDA has come to light in the implementation of various schemes and misappropriation of money in various heads, including the release of additional funds and payment on money for non-existent projects and works. The complaint claims that all misappropriation of funds has its clear reflection in the 2021 audit report of the Principal Accountant General, Assam.

