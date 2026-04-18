Assam and Bengal Tea Bodies Appeal to PM Modi to Scrap Mandatory Auction Sale Rule, Warn of Profit Squeeze

Leading tea industry associations from Assam and West Bengal have jointly approached the Prime Minister's Office, urging urgent amendments to a government mandate requiring producers to sell a minimum portion of their output through auction centres — a rule they warn could severely impact profitability and operational flexibility across the sector.

The formal representation was submitted to the PMO on April 16 by four major bodies: the Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers' Association (ABLTMA), North Eastern Tea Association (NETA), Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP), and the North Bengal Tea Producers' Welfare Association (NBTPWA).

What the Rule Requires

The Tea (Marketing) Control (Second Amendment) Order, 2015, mandates that registered tea manufacturers sell at least 50 percent of their annual production through auction centres.

While the provision has been on the books for years, it remained largely unenforced — until a circular issued on February 27, 2026, by the Registration Authority moved to operationalise the requirement, triggering alarm across the industry.

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