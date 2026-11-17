STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has re-notified the Registrar General of India (RGI) and Census Commissioner's October 30 notification vis-à-vis Phase II of Census 2027, i.e., population enumeration.

As per the re-notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Government of Assam and signed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, the population enumeration will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5, 2027.

It will be a door-to-door enumeration, and the reference date for the Census 2027 will be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027.

Provision for self-enumeration will be available from January 10 to 24, 2027, prior to the commencement of house-to-house population enumeration.

The second phase of the census, which is the population enumeration, will focus on collecting detailed demographic, socio-economic, educational, migration, and individual particulars, including comprehensive caste enumeration across all communities for the first time in independent India.

Forty questions will be asked to households during Phase II of the census operation.

The Phase II follows completion of the first phase in the state that involved house enumeration.

Meanwhile, for smooth conduct of the next phase of census, preparations are on in full swing. And as part of this, training of master trainers will commence in the city from November 17 to 20.

Altogether 66 master trainers comprising 50 officials from different districts and 16 officials from Directorate of Census Operation will be provided training on conduct of census during the four-day programme.

The master trainers will be trained in two batches during the period, and they will subsequently facilitate the training of field-level personnel for the successful conduct of Census 2027.

Director-cum-chief principal census officer, Assam, Biswajit Pegu will be present at the inaugural programme on Tuesday, which is expected to be attended by some other senior officials too.

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