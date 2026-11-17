OUR BUREAU

GOLAGHAT/BOKAKHAT: Finally cracking the whip on erring officials, whose negligence in proper monitoring of commercial vehicles was cited as a primary reason for the horrific road mishap in Kaziranga on November 13 that claimed 26 lives, the Transport Department has suspended six staff of Golaghat District Transport Office.

The suspended officials included district transport officer (DTO) Rajiv Pegu, besides assistant enforcement inspector Rajiv Gogoi, Tutu Dutta, Sudipta Anurag Bora, Dushyanta Madhab Barua and Biswajyoti Handique. To be conducted by additional chief secretary KC Samria, a fact-finding enquiry has also been initiated into the tragic Kaziranga mishap. He will submit report within two weeks, fixing responsibility for lapses and negligence.

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