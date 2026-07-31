Assam Announces Six-Month Loan Moratorium for Flood-Affected Borrowers

The government will pay Rs 1.50 lakh to each of the damaged namghar in the Charaideo and Sivasagar districts for renovation to enable them to continue namkirtan during the ensuing Bhado

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced a succour to the flood-affected people in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat in the form of a six-month moratorium in the repayment of bank loans and extension of the tenure of loan repayment.

The Chief Minister said, "As discussed with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, I had a meeting with state-level bank committees on the repayment of bank loans of the flood-affected people of the four Upper Assam districts. The meeting took a slew of decisions."

The Chief Minister said that the decisions for bank loan relief measures are only for the active bank account holders. "Those flood-affected people having housing loans, education loans and car loans will not have to pay loan installments for six months with effect from July 19, 2026. The tenures for the total repayment of bank loans have also been extended by one year," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "Agricultural loans, SHG loans, fishery loans, poultry and dairy loans will also enjoy the six-month moratorium for paying instalments, besides the extension of loan tenures by one to two years."

"MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) will also receive a six-month moratorium on loan repayments, and the tenure of their loans will be extended by three to seven years." Small shop owners who have bank loans and whose shops were damaged will get an extra loan of Rs 10,000 without any mortgage. We are contemplating succour for those flood-hit people who are taking loans from NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies). The Chief Minister said that banks will treat the accounts of individuals outside the four districts and not in the aforementioned categories as NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) if they avail themselves of any of these benefits.

He further said that the government will pay Rs 1.50 lakh to each of the damaged namghar in the Charaideo and Sivasagar districts for renovation to enable them to continue namkirtan during the ensuing Bhado. The government will also release one-time grants for the repair of damaged schools and colleges.

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