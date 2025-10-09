From Assam’s Soul to the World’s Stadiums: Parashar Kalita’s Journey of Light and Grit

Guwahati: From the heart of Assam to the global football stage, Parashar Kalita is living proof that passion, when paired with perseverance, can break every boundary. On his second international assignment with Khel Now, under the mentorship of Ashish Negi, the young sports photographer continues to make Assam proud not just through his work, but through the story behind it.

There was a time when Parashar faced rejection and the chance to cover the ICC Women’s World Cup. But instead of letting that moment define him, he used it as fuel to dream bigger. With his lens, he began capturing not just matches, but the heartbeat of every moment: the joy, the struggle, the emotion that makes sport universal.