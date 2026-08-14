Assam-Arunachal Tensions Flare at Check Gates as TMPK Suspends Blockade for 48 Hours

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sporadic incidents took place near the check gates along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary during the second day of a road and economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh called by the TMPK (Takam Mising Poring Kebang). Reports of skirmishes poured in from Bandardewa and Likabali check gates, where some people from the Arunachal Pradesh side pelted stones at the agitating people on the Assam side of the interstate boundary. The police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, after a meeting between the MPs of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju made an appeal to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to exercise restraint and maintain peace. He said, "Such conflicts on local issues are common. Such issues should not affect the age-old harmony between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. We talked to the chief ministers of both the states to settle the issues."

On the other hand, the protestors continued to shout slogans seeking justice. They maintain that their road-cum-economic blockade is not against the people of Arunachal Pradesh. They said that their protest is to seek justice and punishment for the culprits. As part of the agitation, the TMPK and other organizations blocked three entry points along the interstate border, including roads at Dwarmukh-Bandardewa, Ruksin, Silapathar, Solengi, Pabhoi, etc.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, also appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to maintain harmony, brotherhood and mutual respect. He said, "Let's not allow differences to overshadow the strong bonds that unite the people of the two states."

The situation led the labourers working in Arunachal Pradesh to flee back to Assam. A section of student organizations from Arunachal Pradesh said that the local SPs and DCs had received prior information of the incident in which eight people from Assam sustained injuries in firing.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Border Development Minister Atul Bora held a meeting with the TMPK at the Dhemaji DC office on the blockade today. The TMPK temporarily suspended its blockade, giving a 48-hour deadline to the Arunachal Pradesh government to arrest the culprits.

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