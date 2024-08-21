Assam: ‘Assault’ on minor girl athlete, conflict resolved peacefully in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The ongoing conflict between the 30 organizations and a section of non-Assamese business communities in Sivasagar has been peacefully resolved through a crucial meeting held at Yuvadal in Sivasagar on Tuesday. The meeting, attended by representatives from the 30 organizations and the Guardian Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, has led to a positive outcome, bringing an end to the tensions that gripped the historic town.

Businesses in Sivasagar, which had been shut down due to the unrest, will reopen on Wednesday. The reconciliation was further solidified by a formal apology from the Marwari community to the indigenous people, particularly regarding the recent incident where a national-level arm wrestler, a minor female, was allegedly physically assaulted by a few businessmen belonging to the Marwari community at Babupatty in Sivasagar town on August 13. The incident then escalated into a conflict.

In a gesture of goodwill and reparations, the Marwari community has announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the young girl who was allegedly assaulted during the incident on August 13. This move has been welcomed by both communities as a step towards healing and rebuilding trust.

However, the 30 organizations present at the meeting also put forward a significant demand: the enactment of a law to prevent non-Assamese individuals from purchasing land in areas inhabited by indigenous people of the state. They have urged Minister Ranoj Pegu to facilitate their meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss this demand further, highlighting the ongoing concerns about the preservation of indigenous people’s rights over land.

The resolution marks a hopeful turn for Sivasagar, with locals and other citizens concerned expressing optimism about restoring peace and harmony in the region.

On the other hand, in response to the incident, Purvottar Hindustani Yuva Manch has issued a strong condemnation. Representing the Bhojpuri community in Sivasagar, the organization’s president, Sunil Kumar Singh, released a press statement calling for strict punishment for the accused.

Singh expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that such shameful acts tarnish the social fabric and should not be repeated. He emphasised the importance of maintaining harmony and brotherhood among all communities.

In his statement, Singh said that the Purvottar Hindustani Yuva Manch remains committed to the district’s development and will continue its ongoing efforts towards this goal. He also expressed concerns about external influences, making it clear that the organization has no ties with individuals attempting to exploit the situation for their own interests.

