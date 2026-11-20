STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the examination schedules for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2027 and the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2027. While the HSLC examination will begin on February 25, the HS final examination will commence on March 12.

According to the schedule issued by ASSEB Division-I, the HSLC examination will continue until March 16, 2027.

The HSLC examination will begin on February 25 with Hindi (E).

The board has stated that practical examinations for HSLC candidates will be held from January 27 to February 2, 2027.

Candidates appearing for English, General Mathematics, Science and Social Science in the HSLC examination will have to pass both the objective and descriptive sections independently.

Meanwhile, ASSEB Division-II has announced that the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2027 will begin on March 12 and continue until April 5.

The HS examination will begin with English on March 12.

Practical examinations for HS Final candidates will be held from January 18 to 24 for skill subjects carrying 50 marks, while practical examinations for subjects carrying 30 marks will be conducted from January 27 to 30, 2027.

The board has allowed candidates an additional 10 minutes before the commencement of both shifts to read the question papers. Students will be permitted to read the papers from 8.50 am to 9 am in the morning shift and from 1.20 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift.

The board has also clarified that examination centres will distribute question papers during the additional reading time in accordance with the prescribed schedule.

ASSEB Chairman Ramesh Chandra Jain said that examinations would be conducted only in government and provincialised schools. He said the number of examination centres would be increased for both examinations.

Jain further stated that only government and provincialised school teachers would be examination invigilators. "If there is a dearth of government and provincialised school teachers, private school teachers may be called for the duty of invigilators, subject to approval by the ASSEB," he said.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Approves Six New Municipal Boards, Land Allotment for Defence and Agricultural Institute